Hawks to host Hornets Wednesday night in Play-In Tournament

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at 7 pm ET in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Hawks were 2-2 vs. Charlotte this season, going 1-1 both at home and on the road.

The Hawks will play the loser of the No. 7-No. 8 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets for a chance to make the postseason if they are able to beat the Hornets. Atlanta will be on their home floor, where they closed the season 19-3 in their last 22 home games.

This should be a fun matchup between two of the NBA’s most exciting young guards, Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. This matchup also features two of the NBA’s most explosive offenses, both ranking towards the top of league in both points per game and points per possession.

Gordon Hayward is set to miss the Play-In Tournament for the Hornets due to injury, which is very notable obviously. When healthy, Hayward is still a very good player. It remains to be seen if John Collins will make an effort to suit up on Wednesday night, but more light should be shed on that in the coming days.

