Preview: Hawks set for season finale in Houston

The Atlanta Hawks will be on the road for their regular season finale in a matchup vs. the Houston Rockets. The Hawks will be looking to bounce back after their Friday night loss to the Miami Heat, while Houston will be looking to snap their six-game losing streak as they conclude what has been a rebuilding season.

Atlanta still has quite a bit to play for, as the result of this game could heavily impact their final seeing for the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Entering play on Sunday, the Hawks sit as the No. 9 seed in the East.

With a win, they could fall no lower than No. 9, and with a win plus a Cleveland Cavaliers loss, the Hawks would be guaranteed a top-8 seed and the ability to make the postseason with just one win in the Play-In Tournament. Atlanta cannot reach the No. 7 slot no matter what happens on Sunday, so No. 8 is the best scenario.

This contest vs. the Rockets is obviously a very winnable game, but Houston has been scrappy of late despite their record. The Hawks have a great opportunity to take care of business in this spot, but obviously nothing in the NBA is a given.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is probable, while Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is doubtful. John Collins (foot, finger) remains out.

The Rockets list Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder and Christian Wood as out for Sunday’s game. Rookie guard Jalen Green is questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are a 10.5-point favorite on the road vs. the Rockets as of Sunday morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Apr. 10, 3:30 pm ET

Location: Toyota Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game