Hawks comeback effort falls short in 124-115 loss to Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road Wednesday evening to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. After losing a tough game in overtime to the Detroit Pistons on Monday, the Hawks were looking to bounce back with a win, but they were not able to, losing 124-115.

De’Andre Hunter was aggressive to start the game, leading the way with seven points in the quarter.

A big problem for the Hawks in the first was the dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he scored 17 points in the quarter. It hurt even more that Capela picked up two fouls early and had to sit.

Offense was hard to come by in the first as well, as the engine of the offense, Trae Young only scored two points in the first. They trailed 37-26 heading into the second quarter.

It didn’t get any better for the Hawks, as they turned the ball over twice to start the second and the Bucks scored seven straight points. The Hawks bench got into a rhythm to cut the lead, but the Bucks answered back with a run of their own.

Kevin Huerter hit a few threes to try and get the Hawks back into the game.

Every Hawk touched it, Red Velvet finished it pic.twitter.com/K994rNLSUZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2022

The Bucks continued to pile the points on the Hawks as they went up by as much as 18 points in the second quarter, and the Hawks were able to cut it to 14 to go into halftime.

The Hawks came out with better energy in the third quarter, cutting the Bucks lead early. The Bucks answered again and benefited after Capela once again got in foul trouble and picked up his fifth foul.

Huerter continued his hot shooting into the third quarter, as he pushed the Hawks to within nine points.

Antetokounmpo feasted some more in the third and was up to 30 points midway through the quarter, which kept the Bucks sailing. For the Hawks, they continued to fight and chip away when they could. Young picked up his intensity and hit a few big shots, and at one point brought the deficit down to five points.

Not a flawless quarter by any means, but the Hawks made up some ground with the help of cold shooting from Milwaukee.



Atlanta within 7 with 12 minutes to go. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 10, 2022

The Hawks continued to stick with it in the fourth quarter and early on cut the Bucks lead to five points. As they’ve done all game, the Bucks responded with some points of their own and increased their lead back to 10

Hunter gave the Hawks a boost down the stretch with his defense.

Dre doing it with defense pic.twitter.com/aiamkSYJP4 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2022

In one final push to the end, the Hawks kept the deficit within 10, but the Bucks were too good down the stretch to surrender the lead.

Young finished with 27 points and 11 assists, while Hunter finished with 17 points and Huerter finished with 16 points in his return. Antetokounmpo finished with 43 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks in the win.

The Hawks will be back at home on Friday to take on Los Angeles Clippers.

Stay tuned.