Jeff Teague joins Hawks as scout

The Atlanta Hawks have made an addition to the scouting department, writes Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com. Former Hawks guard Jeff Teague, who helped knock Atlanta out of the playoffs with the Milwaukee Bucks on the way to an NBA Championship last season, is back with the organization as a scout.

Teague, who still hasn’t ruled out a return to the court as a player, was drafted in the first round by the Hawks in 2009 and spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the organization. The Wake Forest product was a staple in the Hawks’ backcourt across those seasons, and he was the starting point guard on the 2014-15 60-win team. Teague was one of four Hawks to make the All-Star team in 2015.

Atlanta also re-acquired Teague in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2019-20 season. In that stint he served as a veteran backup and leader to Trae Young and others, appearing in 25 games with the Hawks down the stretch of that season.

It remains to be seen if Teague will ever be back in the NBA as a player, but for now, he has found a familiar landing spot as a scout with the organization that brought him into the league.