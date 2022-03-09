ATL and 29: What if they don’t drop?

After the Atlanta Hawks’ loss in Detroit, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops discuss a number of Hawks topics, but the big one is, “What if teams just stop playing drop defense against the Hawks?”

