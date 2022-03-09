Preview: Hawks finish road trip with tough test in Milwaukee

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to rebound on Wednesday night when they wrap up their road trip with a difficult challenge against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks dropped a game in which they were favored by nearly double-digits on Monday vs. the Detroit Pistons, who took home the overtime win as Atlanta melted offensively down the stretch. The Bucks will be in a back-to-back in this spot after blowing out the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Tuesday night.

Trae Young struggled throughout what was one of his worse games this season. The All-Star guard shot just 5-of-20 from the floor and 3-of-13 on two-point field goals in the loss. Young and company will be looking for the 3-0 sweep of the Bucks this season after losing to the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

The Hawks have slid back down to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into play on Wednesday, so they will be somewhat desperate to try to steal one on the road. That will be no easy task as the defending-champion Bucks figure to be one of the top contenders for the NBA title again this season.

Milwaukee comes into play riding a five-game win streak. The Bucks have a +3.9 net rating despite facing a number of injuries this season, which is good enough to sit in the lower part of the top-10 in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another All-NBA season, and his supporting mates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton will both be suited up barring changes to the injury report for Milwaukee.

The Hawks continue to struggle to find consistency, going 5-5 in their last ten games. Their offense continues to be elite, scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions. That number is good enough for second in the NBA, but Atlanta finds themselves under .500 largely due to their sub-par defensive efforts this season.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is probable. Atlanta does not have any other players on the report as of early Wednesday morning.

Milwaukee will be without Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton and George Hill on Wednesday evening.

Odds

The Hawks are 5.5-point underdogs in Milwaukee as of early Wednesday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Mar. 9, 8 pm ET

Location: Fiserv Forum

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

