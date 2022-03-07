Hawks drop heartbreaker vs. Pistons in OT, 113-110

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons. Coming in one game under .500, this was an important game for the Hawks in their playoff race. However, Atlanta was not able to secure the victory, losing 113-110 in overtime.

Trae Young and John Collins connected on a few plays to start the first quarter.

Trae and John connecting pic.twitter.com/YktUHx3qYq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

The Hawks led by as much as seven in the quarter, but the young Pistons did not go away as Saddiq Bey finished with nine points in first. The Hawks led by one going into the second, and the Pistons continued to hit shots and stay close.

The second unit was solid as the second quarter continued, and a few shots from Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari helped the Hawks go on a 10-0 run and get a nine-point lead.

Gallo hot off the bench pic.twitter.com/Hc2HZqYCXB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

Like the first quarter, the Pistons fought back and went on a run to tie the game, and at one point take a three-point lead. John Collins continued his solid play in the first half.

JC finding his groove pic.twitter.com/IoIYW2YIzu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

The Pistons went on a 24-12 run to end the first half to give themselves a 59-56 lead going into halftime. The Hawks missed a few shots down the stretch, and Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant helped the Pistons gain their lead late in the second quarter.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle between both teams, as neither team took a big lead in the quarter. The Hawks were better on defense in this quarter, but the offense couldn’t keep up.

Dre doing what he does pic.twitter.com/RYHUgghgWc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

Despite the Hawks winning the quarter, they still went into the quarter down two points.

The second unit pushed the Hawks in the fourth quarter, capped off by Lou Williams.

Cook it up Lou ♨️ pic.twitter.com/7szVovSMx4 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

It was a five-point lead for the Hawks in the quarter, but as a recurring theme in this game, the Pistons would not back down. Young was not his best self throughout the game, and Detroit took advantage and made play after play.

The Hawks had a number of chances to extend their lead, but the Pistons made timely shots and eventually took the lead. Bogdanovic hit a big three to give the Hawks a one-point lead.

Big 3 from Bogi pic.twitter.com/8HNBg8CJO0 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 8, 2022

Bogdanovic came in clutch once again down the stretch, after grabbing an offensive rebound and making an and-1 layup.

With 1.6 seconds left and a one-point lead, the Hawks had one job, and it was not to foul, but Bogdanovic reached in which gave Cunningham a chance to take the lead with two free throws. The Hawks then had a chance to take the lead, and with an inbounds pass to Collins, Marvin Bagley fouled him and sent him to the free-throw line. Collins missed the first but made the second tying the game, and with a failed half-court attempt from the Pistons, overtime was in full effect.

The Pistons continued to attack in overtime, as the Hawks were having a hard time trying to buy stops. Hunter hit a three to bring the Pistons’ lead to three with less than a minute remaining. The Hawks were able to get a stop and have the ball in the final seconds, but two misses from three sealed their fate.

Bogdanovic finished with 22 points and Collins finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Young finished with 14 points (5-of-20 from the floor) and 12 assists in the loss.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stay tuned.