Preview: Hawks look for third straight win as road trip continues in Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks will continue their road trip Monday evening with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta (31-32) will have a chance to get back to .500 with a win in this one. The Pistons (17-47) are in the midst of a rebuilding season, but Cade Cunningham and company have looked better of late. Detroit is 5-5 in their last ten games, and rides a modest two-game win streak heading into Monday’s action.

The Hawks will look to continue to build momentum as they try to make a run up the standings down the stretch of the season in similar fashion to how they finished the 2020-21 season. Atlanta closed 27-11 last year on their way to locking down the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. While that type of run may not be in the cards again this season, Atlanta does have the schedule on their side. Heading into play on Monday, the Hawks have the second-easiest remaining schedule in the entire league.

Atlanta is 6-4 in their last ten games, looking to improve on their 12-19 road record. With the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets both off on Monday, a win would put Atlanta up to the No. 8 seed heading into Tuesday’s action, when the Nets and Hornets play each other. While nothing in the NBA is a given, the Hawks are strong favorites to take care of business in Detroit on Monday evening.

Injuries

For Atlanta, Kevin Huerter (left shoulder soreness) is questionable, while John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are off the report entirely. Collins played on Friday in Washington, while Okongwu has been out since last week when he left the floor due to a blow to the head vs. the Boston Celtics.

The Pistons list Hamidou Diallo as questionable for Monday, while Frank Jackson is set to miss this one.

Odds

The Hawks are 8-point favorites vs. Detroit as of early Monday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Mar. 7, 7 pm ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

