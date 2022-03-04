Preview: Hawks look to sweep back-to-back in road matchup vs. Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to sweep a home-road back-to-back when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday night. The Hawks took care of the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta on Thursday evening behind the offensive exploits of Trae Young and other members of the backcourt.

Atlanta sits at 30-32 entering play on Friday, effectively tied for the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference with the Charlotte Hornets. Washington sits behind both teams as the 11-seed.

The Wizards are 4-6 across their last ten games, but they will have the rest and travel edge in this matchup. Washington has not played since Tuesday, when they won at home vs. the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks meanwhile are obviously on the back-to-back and traveled from Atlanta to D.C. after their win on Thursday night.

Atlanta should have an edge in this one despite the rest disadvantages. Washington is missing very key pieces to their lineup and may struggle to matchup with the more talented Hawks group, particularly in the backcourt.

Injuries

For Atlanta, John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable, while Onyeka Okongwu (concussion protocol) and Sharife Cooper (G League) are out.

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, their best two players by a good margin.

Odds

The Hawks are 4-point favorites vs. Washington as of Friday afternoon, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Mar. 4, 7 pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.