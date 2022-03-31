Hawks clinch Play-In spot with 131-107 win over Cavs

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heading into tonight’s game, both teams continue to fight for seeding as they may be in the play-in tournament as the season soon comes to an. A win for either team was imperative tonight, and both teams probably knew that coming in.

Specifically for the Hawks, a win would clinch them an official spot in the play-in tournament.

Clint Capela was dominant as usual in the first quarter, with eight points and nine rebounds.

CC with the left ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BpA7gp0cXg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2022

With the Cavaliers down their two big men in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, dominating the paint was a no-brainer. The Hawks were able to establish themselves on the perimeter as well, and Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and hit a three.

Clint swat ➡️ Bogi splash pic.twitter.com/mGplPPdCCr — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

The Hawks lead 36-28 heading into the second quarter. The second unit came in and kept the momentum rolling, increasing the Hawks lead to as much 13 points early in the second.

One of the constant bright spots for the Hawks over the last few games has been the play of Kevin Huerter, as he continued his hot shooting from three, and had three triples in the first half.

Red Velvet red hot pic.twitter.com/B2c6lqxKpB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

Kevin Huerter is scorching right now.



22 of his last 40 from three over six games. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 1, 2022

Young and Onyeka connected on a lob down the stretch in the second. Young finished with six assists in the half.

Icy lobs to Big O pic.twitter.com/zQKGhUDKmg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

Up 12 points late in the first half, Hawks fans held their breath as Young went down with what appeared to be a groin injury, and had to be helped off the court. The team was still able to finish the half strong, and went into halftime with a 66-53 lead.

Young was able to return in the third quarter and showed no signs of slowing down, scoring five early points, and wooing the fans with this move on two Cavs defenders.

Trae crossed two guys at the same time pic.twitter.com/lbuEak8lj6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

It was easy offense for the Hawks throughout the third as the Cavs were having a hard time stopping anything that was thrown at them. Midway through the quarter, the Hawks led by 21 points. Young and Capela pushed the lead further after this connection.

The Hawks led 100-75 at the end of the third after this three from Bogdanovic.

The find and the finish pic.twitter.com/v8IBJl4Xac — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 1, 2022

It didn’t get any better for the Cavs in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks didn’t let up on either side of the ball. They waved the white flag early midway through the fourth, and the Hawks were able to play their bench guys for the rest of the game. With the win, the Hawks were able to clinch a play-in spot.

Young finished with 30 points and nine assists, Huerter finished with 23 points, and Capela finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back at home on Saturday to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Stay tuned.