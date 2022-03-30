Preview: Hawks look to stay above .500 in road bout vs. Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks will wrap up their two-game road trip on Wednesday evening with a matchup vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Hawks come into this game off of a wire-to-wire win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, a win that saw Atlanta move above the .500 mark for the first time since early December.

The Hawks will be looking to sweep the season series vs. Oklahoma City when these two teams meet on Wednesday night. Atlanta took home a 113-101 win over the Thunder when the teams met in the peach state back in November.

Oklahoma City will be without an army of contributors on Wednesday, including stand-out guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and promising rookie Josh Giddey. The Thunder will be deploying somewhat of a skeleton squad vs. the Hawks on Wednesday, and Atlanta should have no problem taking care of business of the front end of the back-to-back. The Hawks will return home after the game for matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Injuries

Danilo Gallinari (right elbow contusion), De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness), Jalen Johnson (concussion evaluation), while John Collins (foot, finger) and Skylar Mays (non-Covid illness) are out for Monday’s game.

The Thunder are without several regulars for this one, as they list the following players as out for Wednesday: Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Mike Muscala and Kenrich Williams. Tre Mann is listed as questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are 12-point favorites on the road vs. the Thunder as of Wednesday morning. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 229.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Mar. 30, 8 pm ET

Location: Paycom Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

