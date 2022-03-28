ATL and 29: The Play-In, Jalen and a W over the Warriors

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the impending play-in situation, Jalen Johnson’s rotation minutes vs. the Detroit Pistons, and some of the offensive wrinkles the Atlanta Hawks showed in their win over the Golden State Warriors.

