Hawks outlast Warriors 121-110 as Young explodes for 33 and 15

The Atlanta Hawks were at home this evening to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors were of course without Stephen Curry, but the Hawks were with Bogdan Bogdanovic for this contest. Even without some of their top scorers, the Hawks were able to defeat the Warriors 121-110.

Kevin Huerter came out shooting with six early points and three three-pointers.

A Red Velvet triple starts the night pic.twitter.com/MLMXtVz5kC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 25, 2022

It was a three-point shootout between both teams early in the quarter as they traded blows up and down the court. It was the Warriors that won the battle with the help of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

The Hawks had the lead, but the Warriors hot shooting continued and they took the lead. Danilo Gallinari returned after missing Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Gallo strong to the bucket and the foul pic.twitter.com/HPIaZ3ZsDf — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2022

The Hawks trailed 42-36 going into the second and the Warriors lead grew through the quarter. With no Bogdanovic, the Hawks couldn’t find a consistent scorer to go to in the second unit which hurt them.

The Warriors didn’t stay hot for long, and the Hawks were able to string together a few good possessions to cut their deficit down to a three-point lead.

Good take Dre pic.twitter.com/dMoQTodLJ8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2022

The Warriors would continue to find Thompson for a three, hurting the Hawks chances of closing the gap, but they continued to chip away down the stretch of the first half. Gallinari was big with 19 points in the half, and it was Young’s and-one with seconds left to give the Hawks a 69-67 lead to go into halftime.

Tough and 1 Trae pic.twitter.com/q1HZ8usbBm — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2022

Young started off the second half hitting the 700th three of his career.

Young conitnued to make plays for the Hawks in the third quarter, faking out defenders for easy buckets. The Hawks lead was as large as 12 points midway through the quarter.

That was cold pic.twitter.com/cornENkP4b — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2022

The Hawks defense was better compared to the first half, as they forced the Warriors into taking some tough shots. The Hawks got into a groove on offense and were able to extend their lead to 18 points to finish the third quarter.

The lead wasn’t 18 for long early in the fourth, with Thompson heating up again from three. The deficit was cut down to 10 points before Nate McMillan called a timeout. It didn’t get any better from there, and the Hawks continued to lose their lead minute by minute.

Warriors are on a 12-2 run and have cut the Hawks' lead from 18 to 8 — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) March 26, 2022

The Warriors were eventually trailing by only three points, and it was up to the Hawks to keep their lead down the stretch. Young found Hunter on a nice pass in the paint.

With less than two minutes left, Huerter hit a big three in the corner after an inbound pass to give the Hawks an eight-point lead. Seconds later, Young hit another three to give the Hawks an 11-point lead and ultimately seal the game.

Young finished the game with 33 points and 15 assists, Gallinari finished with 25 points, and Capela finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hawks will be in Indiana on Monday to take on the Pacers.

Stay tuned.