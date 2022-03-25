Preview: Hawks return home for bout with Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) and Golden State Warriors (48-25) will matchup on Friday evening, with each club battling for positioning in their respective conferences. The Hawks will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday in Detroit. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry in this one, as he is out injured.

Atlanta still has a solid grip on the No. 10 spot, holding a five-game lead over the Knicks with for the final Eastern Conference Play-In spot with nine games to go. The Hawks are one game behind the Charlotte for the No. 9 seed, which is significant since whoever finishes ninth hosts the No. 10 seed in the first-round of the Play-In, which is an elimination game.

The Warriors are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference entering play on Friday. Golden State will be led by Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and company in this one in the absence of Curry. Green and Thompson is never a bad start to any team, so the Hawks will still have their hands full in this one.

Trae Young, who now has 45+ points in three of his last six games, will look to stay hot as Atlanta will yet again look to pull their record to the .500 mark. The Hawks are presumably getting Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams back on Friday, as neither are listed on the injury report after missing Wednesday’s game. Gallinari and Williams returning to the lineup will obviously be a big boost to the depth in both the backcourt and the frontcourt.

Injuries

John Collins (foot, finger) is the lone member of the Hawks’ injury report for Friday’s game.

The Warriors will be without Curry (foot) and James Wiseman, while Andre Iguodala is questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are 2-point favorites vs. the Warriors as of Friday morning. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 220.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Mar. 25, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

