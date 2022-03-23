Preview: Hawks aim to sweep road back-to-back in Detroit

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to sweep their road back-to-back on Wednesday night when they will matchup with the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks picked up a win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday behind Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic’s offensive exploits. Young (45) and Bogdanovic (32) combined for 77 of Atlanta’s 117 points in the win.

The Hawks will be looking to avenge a loss earlier this month to the Pistons in Detroit. In that game, rookie Cade Cunningham showed everyone why he was the No. 1 overall pick, helping carry Detroit to win in overtime. Cunningham had 28 points and 10 assists in the win. Atlanta will need to do a better job of containing the rookie phenom this time around.

Despite the recent surge by Cunningham, the Pistons still have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, and have lost five of their last six entering play on Wednesday. The Hawks should be able to get revenge in this one, but will be at a disadvantage in terms of rest as the Pistons have been off since their loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Injuries

With John Collins (foot, finger) still sidelined, the Hawks will also be without Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) and Lou Williams (personal reasons) Wednesday night in Detroit. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Skylar Mays (non-Covid illness) are questionable.

The Pistons list Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson as out, while Isaiah Livers is doubtful.

Odds

The Hawks are 4-point favorites vs. the Pistons as of Wednesday afternoon. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 226.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Mar. 23, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

