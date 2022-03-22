Hawks take down Knicks 117-111 behind big performances from Young and Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks went on the road for a battle with the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Hawks came in looking to bounce back from a tough home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. In what was a close game end-to-end, the Hawks were able to pull out the 117-111 victory in Madison Square Garden in this one behind a couple of key performances.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, the Hawks struggled defensively out of the gates. New York led 34-30 after the first quarter, shooting 13-of-24 in the first. Atlanta hung around with their offense, as Trae Young had 11 points and four assists in the opening period.

Atlanta would storm back in the second quarter, outscoring the Knicks 34-24 on the way to a 64-58 halftime lead. Bogdan Bogdanovic was red-hot in the second, scoring 15 points in the period. Young went to the half with 24 points and five assists, taking control of the game alongside Bogdanovic.

The Hawks struggled again in the third quarter, blowing their halftime lead as they trailed 89-87 heading to the fourth. New York outscored Atlanta 31-23 in the quarter, as their offense struggled a bit.

Young and Bogdanovic caught fire again in the fourth, torching the nets with three-pointes as they led the Hawks to a comeback win. Atlanta trailed 99-89 with 8:48 remaining, and outscored the Knicks 28-12 from there.

Young tortured the Knicks down the stretch, and there’s no better example than this play here when he drops veteran Taj Gibson then puts in the bucket.

Young finished 13-of-25 from the floor, going 7-of-15 from three-point range in the 45-point performance.

Bogdanovic finished with a season-high 32 points off the bench in the win, as he now has 30+ points in two of this last three games. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 30 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Hawks now move back to .500 at 36-36 with 10 games remaining in the regular season, Their status as a play-in team is seemingly safe, as their seeding is now the only thing left to determine. Atlanta remains the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference after the win, trailing the Charlotte Hornets by one game.

Atlanta will be back in action on the road tomorrow night for a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.

