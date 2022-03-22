Preview: Hawks, Knicks set for national TV matchup

The Atlanta Hawks continue their push down the stretch on Tuesday night with a matchup on the road vs. the New York Knicks. The Hawks return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since Dec. 25, when the Knicks came out victorious vs. a Trae Young-less Atlanta team on Christmas. With a win on Tuesday, the Hawks could put a serious dent in any chance New York has at making a run at the No. 10 seed.

This game marks Young’s first game in Madison Square Garden since the Hawks dispatched the Knicks in 5 games in the first round of the playoffs last season. Young was inactive on Christmas Day due to health and safety protocols.

Atlanta has a five-game lead on the Knicks and the Washington Wizards for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-in Tournament entering Tuesday, so a loss for the Knicks would mean being six games behind the Hawks in the standings.

Atlanta will be looking to improve on their 12-22 mark on the road in this one, a potential bounce back spot after dropping a game at home on Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It would take some sort of an epic collapse from the Hawks to miss the Play-In tournament at this point, and beating the Knicks this evening makes that collapse even more unlikely. Both of these teams come into play on Tuesday a bit banged up, with New York being the more wounded squad.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion) is questionable for Atlanta, while Collins (finger sprain, foot strain) remains out. Lou Williams (personal reasons) is also out.

Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker, Julius Randle, Cam Reddish and Nerlens Noel are out for the Knicks.

Odds

The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Knicks as of Tuesday morning. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 226.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tue. Mar. 22, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Madison Square Garden

TV: TNT

Streaming: TNT App, TNT streaming online

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.