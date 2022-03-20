Hawks fall to Pelicans 117-112 with sloppy offensive performance

The Atlanta Hawks were at home again on Sunday, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in search of another win at home. The Hawks entered play on Sunday winners of their last seven games on their home floor. Atlanta was unable to extend that streak vs. the Pelicans, losing by a score of 117-112.

The Hawks got off to an absolutely dreadful start in this one, turning the ball over seven times in the opening eight minutes of play. Atlanta trailed New Orleans 35-18 at the end of the first quarter, totaling nine turnovers in the period.

The lone bright spot early was the offensive play of Danilo Gallinari, who had 18 first-half points.

The Hawks cut some of the lead off in the second quarter, when the outscored the Pelicans 32-25. Atlanta trailed 60-50 at the break, with Gallinari (18) leading the way in scoring. All around, it was a pretty underwhelming half for the Hawks. They had 11 turnovers in the first two quarters, a big reason for them trailing. New Orleans also won the rebound battle 31-20 in the first half.

The third quarter was not much prettier for the Atlanta basketball team. The Hawks had four more turnovers and allowed 31 points in the quarter. Headed to the fourth quarter, the Hawks trailed 91-76.

Gallinari continued to carry the Hawks’ offense in the second half, helping them stay within reach distance down the stretch.

Atlanta went on a surge in the middle of the fourth, using a 17-6 extended run to trail just 104-101 with 4:47 remaining. The Hawks would tie the game at 108 with a three-pointer by Trae Young a couple of minutes later.

The Hawks were unable to get over the hump from there, as the Pelicans closed out the win with a 9-4 closing run.

Gallinari led the Hawks with 27 points in the loss, while Young added 21 points and 10 assists (7 turnovers). McCollum (25 points) and Valanciunas (26) led the way for the Pelicans, while former Georgie Tech guard, rookie Jose Alvarado, had 15 points, four steals, four assists and four rebounds while defending Young down the stretch in the win.

The Hawks will be back in action Tuesday night from Madison Square Garden for a matchup with the New York Knicks.

