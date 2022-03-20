Preview: Hawks set to host Pelicans on Sunday evening

The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans as they look to stay hot on their home floor. The Hawks have won seven straight games at home, and 15 of their last 17 in State Farm Arena. Despite the absence of Trae Young and John Collins on Friday, Atlanta was able handle the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant, 120-105. Bogdan Bogdanovic lead the Hawks with 30 points in the win.

The Hawks have won four of their last five games overall, as they continue their attempt to climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Entering play on Sunday, Atlanta sits as the No. 10 seed in the East, but would pull back into a tie for ninth with the Charlotte Hornets with a win. The Hawks are fairly close to being locked into a spot in the Play-in Tournament, as they are five games ahead of both the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, who are tied at 30-40 as the No. 11 and 12 seeds.

Despite having a much worse record than the Hawks, New Orleans is also in the play-in in the Western Conference as of now. With a three-game lead on the No. 11 seed, the Pelicans should be able to hold their position for a likely matchup with the No. 9 seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-in Tournament.

New Orleans has been improved since pulling off a trade for CJ McCollum before the deadline, and is 5-5 in their last ten games. Each of these teams has injury issues heading into this game, with the Pelicans obviously being without their star forward Zion Williamson for all of this season.

Injuries

Young (left quad contusion) is questionable for Atlanta, while Collins (finger sprain, foot strain) remains out.

For the Pelicans, Devonte Graham is questionable, while Brandon Ingram, Kira Lewis Jr., Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. are out on Sunday.

Odds

The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Pelicans as of Sunday morning. Young’s ultimate status for the game will obviously swing the line to some extent in either direction. The point total for this game is currently sitting at o/u 232.5.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Mar. 20, 6 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game