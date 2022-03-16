ATL and 29: Episode 200

After a string of mostly unsatisfying wins by the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops catch up on how the Hawks look heading into the final stretch as the fight for the best position they can get looking ahead at a likely play-in.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.