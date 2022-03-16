 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ATL and 29: Episode 200

By Zach Hood
Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After a string of mostly unsatisfying wins by the Atlanta Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops catch up on how the Hawks look heading into the final stretch as the fight for the best position they can get looking ahead at a likely play-in.

