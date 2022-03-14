Hawks fueled by Young in comeback 122-113 win vs. Blazers

The Atlanta Hawks were looking to pick up their second win in as many days on Monday night when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of a back-to-back. The Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers by a slim margin on Sunday night behind 47 points from Trae Young.

Young exploded for 46 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds on Monday, leading the Hawks to a comeback 122-113 win vs. the Blazers in his second-straight 40-point game.

The Hawks trailed Portland 34-29 after the first quarter in this one despite 15 early points from Young.

Trae picking right up from last night pic.twitter.com/WN6SKy3Hod — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 14, 2022

The Hawks trailed 67-58 at the half, allowing Portland to shoot 56.5% (26-of-46) from the floor in the first two quarters. Josh Hart had 25 first-half points for the Blazers, helping the visitors take control of the game in the second quarter.

Young led the Hawks with 21 points and seven assists in the first half. Hunter had 11 points before the break.

The cut, the pass, the finish pic.twitter.com/lE4rMmpiiw — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 14, 2022

Atlanta got down 73-58 after sputtered offensively out of the gates in the third quarter, but things would change drastically from there. The Hawks went on a 31-6 run in the third, with 21 of those coming from Young.

Trae has 16 in the 3rd quarter and 37 on the night ❄️ pic.twitter.com/EvdtEe6VIc — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 15, 2022

Overall Atlanta outscored Portland 31-17 in the third, leading 89-84 heading to the fourth quarter. The Blazers’ offense completely collapsed in the third, at one point turning the ball over on five straight possessions.

The Hawks were able to maintain their single-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter, though Portland was able to keep it close into the finals minutes just as Indiana did on Sunday night. The Blazers cut the deficit to two with 1:46 remaining when Keon Johnson hit a floater over Clint Capela.

Hunter hit a three-point on the ensuing possession, giving the Hawks a 116-111 lead with 1:31 to go.

Hunter scored again inside with 45 seconds remaining to give the Hawks a seven-point led, effectively icing the win. The third-year forward finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocks.

Atlanta moved back to .500 at 34-34 with the win, as they look to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings with 14 games remaining in the regular season after this one. The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday night when they will be on the road in a big matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

