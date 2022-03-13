Preview: Hawks host Pacers in Sunday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks will be home again on Sunday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers will be on the second night of a back-to-back after winning on the road vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Atlanta is looking to build on their solid 112-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 27 points and 11 assists in the win on Friday, adding another impressive stat line to his All-Star season. Clint Capela was also again fantastic on the defensive end as well as on the glass, which has been a common occurrence of late.

The Hawks should have a clear edge in the matchup vs. Indiana as the more talented and better-rested team in this matchup. Indiana sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and will be arriving to Atlanta from south Texas sometime in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Atlanta (32-34) will again look to move back towards the .500 mark and closer to locking down their play-in spot for the postseason. The Hawks enter play on Sunday in a defacto tie for the the No. 9 seed with the Charlotte Hornets, 2.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards who are lurking at No. 11.

The Pacers seemed to have transitioned to more of a rebuilding phase as evidenced by their trade of Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton. Atlanta should be able to take advantage of a soft schedule spot in this matchup and pick up an important victory as the season winds down.

Injuries

The Hawks list John Collins (finger, foot strain) as questionable as the lone player on their injury report for Sunday’s game.

Indiana likely will not submit an injury report until early Sunday afternoon due to the back-to-back. Stay posted.

Odds

The Hawks are 11-point favorites vs. the Pacers as of early Sunday morning, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Mar. 13, 7 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.