Hawks hold off Clippers for hard-fought 112-106 win

The Atlanta Hawks came into Friday night’s contest looking for a much-needed win vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, and they were able to pick up that victory by a score of 112-106 in what was a close game end-to-end.

The Hawks led 33-24 after the first quarter of play, powered by hot starts from Trae Young and Clint Capela.

Atlanta made 60% of their field goals in the opening period while scoring 20 points in the paint. The Hawks dominated the inside in the opening quarter and it was the foundation of how they built their lead.

The Clippers would make a run however in the second, outscoring the Hawks 35-27 while shooting 6-of-11 from three-point range in the quarter. Atlanta led 60-59 at the break, with Young leading the way with 14 points and seven assists in the first half. Capela had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks prior to the break.

Clint had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in the first half.@CapelaClint | @Kelly_Crull pic.twitter.com/AJQOxIYgJU — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 12, 2022

The Hawks offense was humming along again in the third quarter, as Young poured in 11 of Atlanta’s 30 points in the period. After outscoring the Clippers 30-26 in the third, the Hawks led 90-85 heading to the fourth. Atlanta scored 12 more points in the paint in the third, bringing their total for the game to 42 points inside heading to the final frame.

The Hawks continued to get to the rim, as Onyeka Okongwu got in on the fun in thundering fashion with this highlight-reel slam.

ONYEKA OKONGWU WITH THE POSTER AND THE STAREDOWN pic.twitter.com/1ZDdFoSrH0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2022

LA hung into the game in the final minutes, going on an 9-2 run inside the final four minutes to cut the lead to 108-106 with 50.8 seconds to go. De’Andre Hunter came up with a huge bucket on a slash to the basket on the ensuing possession, putting the Hawks up 110-106 with 36.3 to go. The Hawks would get a stop, make their free throws and seal the win from there.

Young led the Hawks with 27 points and 11 assists in the win, with Kevin Huerter adding 16 points and eight rebounds. Capela finished with 14 points and 11 boards.

Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The Hawks will be back in action Sunday evening at home for a matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Stay tuned.