ATL and 29: Eating soup and messing around on a phone

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops talk about recent trends from the Atlanta Hawks, including their win over the Toronto Raptors, the overall defense, and how to incorporate the wings more fully by varying the offensive sets.

As a bonus, the end has audio from Hawks practice of Bogdan Bogdanovic comparing jump shooting to eating soup while on a phone.

