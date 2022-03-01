Preview: Hawks face tough road test vs. Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks will be back on the road Tuesday evening in what will be another big Eastern Conference matchup vs. the Boston Celtics. The Hawks come in 5.5 games behind the Celtics for the No. 6 seed in the East heading into play on Tuesday. Boston has won eight of their last ten games as they continue to be a much better team than what they showed early in the season.

Atlanta will be looking to build off of the momentum they picked up in a blowout victory over the Toronto Raptors at home on Saturday night. The Hawks are just two games ahead of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot, so each game is huge from this point forward. The Celtics give up the second fewest points per game in the conference, while Atlanta has the third-highest scoring offense.

The Hawks are 2-1 vs. Boston in 2021-22, looking to pick up the season series win on Tuesday night in their final game vs. the Celtics this season. Atlanta has won three of their last four games as they look to make a push up the East standings during the final stretch of the regular season.

Boston is led by Jayson Tatum and Atlanta-native Jaylen Brown, the top-two leading scorers on the team. Trae Young will be looking to build off of his explosive performance on Saturday night, when he posted 41 points and 11 assists in the win for the Hawks.

Injuries

For Atlanta, John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful for Tuesday’s game. while Lou Williams (left hip) has been ruled out.

Boston has a clean injury report heading into this matchup.

Odds

The Hawks are 6-point underdogs vs. the Celtics as of early Tuesday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mar. 1, 7:30 pm ET

Location: TD Garden

TV: TNT

Streaming: TNT App

Radio: 92.9 The Game