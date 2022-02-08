Trae Young named to the 2022 3-Point Contest

With Trae Young already having been selected to start in the 2022 All-Star Game, the fourth year guard just picked up some extra weekend duties. The NBA announced today that Young will take part in the 3-Point Contest as part of a field of eight contestants during the All-Star Weekend festivities.

This is the second selection for Trae Young in this event, the first being in 2020, to go along with his second All-Star team nod. Young is averaging 27.7 points per contest, third among qualified players, and is shooting 37.2% on attempts from three. Young has also made 138 triples, which puts him 12th in the NBA. Young will compete to be the first Hawk in franchise history to win this event. The 3-Point Contest will be broadcast live from Cleveland, Ohio on TNT on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 8 PM EST. This is sure to be a thrilling competition with other young stars in tow. Congratulations to a worthy selection for Young!

Stay tuned.