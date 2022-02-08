Hawks handle business against short-handed Pacers, win 133-112

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers looked like a completely different team, as they were a part of a major trade that sent away Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristian Thompson.

The Hawks were able to make easy work out of them being short-handed, winning 133-112

It was an assist party for Trae Young in the first quarter, as he dished out seven dimes.

John Collins was in a groove as well in the first scoring 13 points, including this big slam out of the timeout.

It was obvious the Pacers were down manpower, as the Hawks led 40-22 to end the quarter. It was the second time this season they’ve scored 40+ PTS on 16+ FGM and 13+ AST in a single quarter.

The Hawks continued to share the ball in the first half, with the second unit getting easy buckets.

Collins continued to eat in the first half, finishing with 18 points. The Hawks went into halftime with a 76-50 lead. They set a new season-high with 22 assists in the first half, and a season-high in points with 76.

The Hawks were still passing and dishing to the open man in the second half.

Young had himself a game through three quarters, with 34 points and 11 assists. With double-digit assist, he’s close to making history along next to Magic Johnson.

Young now has 112 career games of 10-or-more assists, one game shy from tying Magic Johnson (113) for third-most 10+ assist games in NBA history by any player age 23 or younger. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) February 9, 2022

The Hawks ended the third quarter with a 106-75 lead, and it was smooth sailing for them in the fourth quarter. With them dominating, Young, Collins, Capela, and Hunter did not see the floor in the fourth. Despite most of the Hawks starters sitting out, the team was still able to put up 133 points, which was one point shy of their season-high.

The Hawks will be back home on Friday to face the San Antonio Spurs.