Preview: Hawks look to get back on track as they return home to host Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night as they return to their home floor. The Hawks will be looking to get out of a mini-skid after losing three of their last four games. The lone win was over the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the NBA.

The Pacers, who are just 3-7 over their last ten games, are one of the few teams in the league that has under-performed more than Atlanta has to this point. Indiana sits seven games behind the Hawks for the No. 10 seed after coming into the season projected to be a fairly average team. Indiana is 17 games under .500 and just traded guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for mostly draft picks.

Indiana ranks just 22nd in the NBA in net rating, and 25th in defensive efficiency. The Hawks still rank near the middle of the pack in net rating, putting up elite offensive numbers with less than ideal results on the defensive end to this point when considering the season as a whole.

Over their last ten games, Atlanta has a +5.6 net rating, which is good enough for fifth in the NBA. Their defense ranks eleventh in the NBA (110 points allowed per 100 poss.) over that stretch, while the offense is No. 8 with nearly 116 points per 100 possessions.

Injuries

As of Tuesday morning, John Collins (right heel discomfort) is probable, while Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) is questionable. Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is doubtful for this game.

For the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle) are questionable. TJ McConnell, Myles Turner, TJ Warren and the newly acquired Ricky Rubio (out for season with ACL injury) will miss Tuesday’s game.

Odds

The Hawks are nine-point favorites vs. Indiana as of early Tuesday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Tues. Feb. 8, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game