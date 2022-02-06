Hawks struggle to generate offense in 103-94 loss to Mavericks

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night looking to get back in the win column. The Hawks were unable to get the victory in this one, falling late to the Mavericks by a score of 103-94.

Atlanta and Dallas played a tight first quarter, with the Mavericks holding a slim 29-26 lead heading to the second.

Throw it down, JC pic.twitter.com/MGaPBjabUU — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2022

The Mavericks held a four-point lead at halftime as Atlanta had a below average half offensively. John Collins had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the opening half. The Hawks were just 4-of-15 from three-point range in the first half, while the Mavs were 8-of-19.

First half double-double for JC



12 PTS x 10 REB



Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/AnIPx3BYvh — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 7, 2022

The third quarter was played to a 26-26 draw, leaving the Hawks down 80-76 heading into the final period. Atlanta shot just 34% in the quarter but were 9-of-9 from the free-throw stripe.

Never stops being pretty. pic.twitter.com/JGSa7TfgiZ — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 7, 2022

The final period capped off what was a rough night offensively for the guests. The Hawks scored just 18 points in the fourth, losing the game by a score of 103-94. Atlanta shot 38% from the floor in the second half, and just 1-of-10 from three over the final two quarters.

Collins led the Hawks with 22 points and 18 rebounds, while Trae Young had 17 points (6-of-19 from the floor, 0-of-6 deom 3) and 11 assists. The All-Star guard struggled a bit in this one.

Luka Doncic posted 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in the win despite getting in a bit of foul trouble early. Jalen Brunson had 22 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Hawks have now lost three of their last four games, capping a tough 1-3 week. Atlanta will return home to take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Stay tuned.