Preview: Hawks face road test in Dallas

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening after dropping Friday’s contest vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks will finish their two-game road trip with a matchup in Texas vs. Luka Doncic & Co.

Trae Young and Doncic are obviously always linked together due to being swapped for each other at the 2018 NBA Draft. Each player has developed into a star in their own right and earned a max contract upon entering their fourth year in the league. The Hawks beat Dallas on their home floor in Atlanta’s home opener back in October.

The Mavericks enter play 6-4 across their last ten games, and looking to hold ground as the No. 5 seed in the West. Dallas enters play with the ninth-best net rating in the NBA. The Mavericks have the No. 5 ranked defense in terms of efficiency.

Atlanta remains the second-best offensive attack, but have yet to establish sustained consistency on the defensive end. Each of these teams may be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt on Sunday. The Hawks are looking to get back into the win column after losing two of their last three.

Injuries

Each of these teams may be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt on Sunday.

John Collins (right heel discomfort), Danilo Gallinari (right hamstring tightness) and Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) are questionable for Sunday’s game.

Sterling Brown (left foot), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee) are out. Maxi Kleber (left knee) is questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are 2.5-point underdogs to the Mavericks as of Sunday morning, for those interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Feb. 6, 6 pm ET

Location: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN, BSSE, League Pass

Streaming: ESPN, Bally Sports

Radio: 92.9 The Game