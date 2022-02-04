Hawks comeback attempt falls short in 125-114 loss to Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks were on the second half of a tough back-to-back on Friday night in a road matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors after beating the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening. The Hawks were unable to pick up the victory in this one as they struggled to find rhythm on each end of the floor in a 125-114 loss to Toronto.

De’Andre Hunter and John Collins led Atlanta with 23 points a piece, with Trae Young adding 22 points and 13 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points off the bench in the loss.

It was tough out of the gates for the Hawks, as they allowed 39 points to the Raptors in the first quarter, trailing 39-28 heading into the second.

Straight to the rack pic.twitter.com/RCctHc1Pga — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 5, 2022

Atlanta rallied back with a 17-7 run to close the first half, pulling within one after outscoring the Raptors 31-21 in the second quarter. Hunter led the Hawks with 14 points in the opening half.

The Hawks struggled again defensively in the third quarter, allowing 36 points to the Raptors in the period. Atlanta trailed by ten points entering the final frame.

Atlanta went on a 14-5 run in the latter portion of the fourth, cutting the score to 115-112 with under four minutes to go. The Hawks were not able to close the gap from there however as the Raptors finished the game on a 10-2 run.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 33 points in the win, with Fred VanVleet adding 26 points. Toronto made 17 of their 27 three-pointers in the game, which helped them build their lead up.

The Hawks will be back in action Sunday on the road for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Stay tuned.