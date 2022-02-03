Hawks snap Phoenix’s winning streak behind Young’s 43 points, win 124-115

The Atlanta Hawks were back home to take on the Phoenix Suns, one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They were able to break their 11-game winning streak and win 124-115, with Trae Young scoring 43 points.

Young returned after missing Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, and was in attack mode in the first quarter.

Ice back to back ❄️ pic.twitter.com/GLMdUehcQI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 4, 2022

Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and hit a nice-looking three with credit to Danilo Gallinari. The Hawks led 32-30 at the end of the quarter.

Similar to Monday’s game, Huerter caught fire during the second quarter. He scored 12 points in the quarter, hitting four three-pointers. According to Hawks PR, that equaled his career-high of threes in a quarter, dating back to Nov. 11, 2021, against the Boston Celtics.

K'Von has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/PAzA6MWQJK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 4, 2022

The Suns continued to find ways to score, but the Hawks had an answer on the other side of the court. The Hawks led by as much as 10 in the second quarter, but the Suns went on a run to cut the lead to three heading into halftime.

Going into the third quarter, the Hawks were still able to generate good shots from the perimeter. Huerter continued his hot shooting.

Young closed out the third strong for the Hawks, scoring 18 points in the quarter and shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

Update: 12 points for Trae Young in the final 2:40 of the third quarter.



Hawks have 100 points through three quarters.



Lead by 9. https://t.co/9QgckQCMVd — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 4, 2022

The Hawks played a steady game of offense in the fourth quarter, not allowing the Suns to get as close as six points. The Suns went into a zone defense down the stretch, but the Hawks were able to find the creases and make shots.

After having a great performance from start to finish, Young put the cherry on top to end the game.

Young finished with 43 points, while John Collins finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds before exiting late with an apparent arm/shoulder injury. Huerter finished with 19 points. The Hawks shot 20-of-41 from three for the game, which was a big part of the reason they were able to get the win.

The Hawks will be in Toronto tomorrow to take on the Raptors for the second game of a back-to-back.

