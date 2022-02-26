Preview: Hawks host Raptors, continue to fight for postseason positioning

The Atlanta Hawks will be back in action Saturday night, as they return home to face the Toronto Raptors after a tough loss Thursday in Chicago. The Hawks need a win rather badly in this spot, as they still sit as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference entering play. Toronto comes in as the No. 7 seed, 4.5 games ahead of Atlanta in the standings.

The Hawks are in need of wins as they look to hold down a playoff spot, especially vs. a team ahead of the in the East. Atlanta will continue to try to pull their defense up, as it continues to be their Achilles heel this season. The Hawks rank 2nd in the NBA in offensive rating, but remain among the worst in the league defensively.

The Raptors have won seven of their last ten games, and will present a tough task for Atlanta even as they are a bit banged up heading into this matchup.

Injuries

For Atlanta, John Collins (foot) and Lou Williams (left hip) have been ruled out for Saturday’s contest. De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable.

Toronto will be missing OG Anunoby and Issac Bonga in this one, while Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are listed as questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are 5-point favorites vs. the Raptors as of Saturday afternoon, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Feb. 26, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game