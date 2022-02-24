Preview: Hawks return to action vs. Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls will battle on Thursday as they return to action following the All-Star break. The Hawks sit as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Chicago is tied for the best record in the conference with the Miami Heat.

The Hawks have quite a difficult path to a top-6 seed, and a road game vs. one of the best teams in the conference to kick off the final stretch of the season is a bit of a tough start. Chicago, led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, has the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA. Their defense has taken a bit of late as two of their best defenders are currently out due to injury.

Injuries

For Atlanta, John Collins (foot) is doubtful, while Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) is out. Lou Williams (questionable, left hamstring) was a late addition to the injury report on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulls will be missing Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso for this matchup, as both players are still nursing injuries.

Odds

The Hawks are 3-point underdogs vs. Chicago as of Thursday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Feb. 24, 8 pm ET

Location: United Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game