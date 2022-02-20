Filed under: NBA All-Star open thread By Zach Hood@zhood_ Feb 20, 2022, 7:22pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NBA All-Star open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images The NBA All-Star game is Sunday night, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will be starting in the event for Team Durant. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action. More From Peachtree Hoops Trae Young comes up short in final round of 3-point contest Sharife Cooper has impressive week in G League with consecutive 30-point games Checking back with Hawks preseason predictions Hawks get hot from three, cruise past Magic 130-109 Game thread: Hawks at Magic Hawks find their footing in fourth quarter in win over Cavaliers Loading comments...
Loading comments...