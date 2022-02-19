Trae Young comes up short in final round of 3-point contest

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young participated in the MTN DEW 3-point contest on Saturday night at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. Young was one of eight participants to compete in the event, and one of three players to advance to the second round of the contest.

Young cut it close however on missing the second round, needing quite a finish to his first round to edge out Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills on his final shot.

Trae hit some big shots to advance ❄️ #MtnDew3PT pic.twitter.com/yutYdMsGrZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

Young came up short in the final round, as Karl-Anthony Towns set the all-time record for points in the final round with 29. Young finished with 26 points in his final round showing. Luke Kennard was the other finalist, also putting up 26 in his final round.

Young was +550 to win the 3-point contest on Draft Kings entering the evening, but was unable to come away with the trophy.

Stay tuned for the NBA All-Star Game tomorrow evening, as Young will start for Team Durant in the event.

