Sharife Cooper has impressive week in G League with consecutive 30-point games

The College Park Skyhawks have lost their last four games, and with the All-Star break approaching, this will be a good time for them to regroup as they come back to finish the season. Despite the four-game skid, Sharife Cooper elevated his game this week, putting up two impressive performances in back-to-back games.

In the Skyhawks loss on Monday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Sharife Cooper was the leading scorer of the game with 33 points. Cooper did most of his work in the paint, where he was able to connect on a few floaters and get into the lane.

Sharife Cooper with a 30-piece!



31 PTS, 8 REB, and 8 AST for the @CPSkyhawks with just under six minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/G0NtQzJFfY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 15, 2022

Cooper was 4-of-9 from the field and also finished with eight assists and eight rebounds.

Cooper heating up pic.twitter.com/QX2A4z5Lmz — College Park Skyhawks (@CPSkyhawks) February 15, 2022

Cooper followed that performance up with a 30-point triple-double against the Maine Celtics on Thursday. He was once again attacking the defense by driving into the lane, scoring a career-high 37 points.

Sharife Cooper recorded his first career triple-double



-37 PTS (Career High)

-11 AST

-10 REB https://t.co/DJKYR8zM41 pic.twitter.com/DZCAYd0aEx — College Park Skyhawks (@CPSkyhawks) February 18, 2022

He finished with 11 assists, as one of his biggest strengths is his ability to find his teammates. Cooper continued to put pressure on the Celtics defense in multiple ways.

Sharife Cooper is shakin’ and bakin’ for the @CPSkyhawks on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/IK5AWqcC6P — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 18, 2022

These were unquestionably two of the best performances from Cooper this season, and hopefully, this is a turn in the right direction for him to finish off the season.

While Cooper was playing in College Park, Jalen Johnson was with the Hawks as insurance with John Collins being held out the last three games due to a heel injury. Johnson was able to get some minutes against the Orlando Magic, and our own Glen Willis broke down a few of his defensive plays.

Loved this from Jalen



stays between the ball handler and rim (/ some help from Delon)



helps back - after Delon gets beat recovering back, steps up to protect the rim and gets strip block



You can tell he anticipated needing to help Delon - stayed right there



Great processing pic.twitter.com/bizCUcFEF2 — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) February 17, 2022

More excellent help from Jalen



He sees Mays is dealing with a ball handler coming at full speed



Impressive that he gets to the spot



Even more impressive that he leaves space for Gorgui to help



(Hawks normally want a wing to close to baseline and a big to close to rim) pic.twitter.com/CvxyxeuRcz — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) February 17, 2022

Iggy isn't the most dynamic guy with the ball but still wanted to show this



Good technique, sliding well



Challenge the shot with the left hand up high, doesn't bring it down and make contact for the foul pic.twitter.com/BjsaPT0BCX — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) February 17, 2022

Altogether, it looked like an impressive week for both rookies as they finished the week strong in both of their assignments. It’s still going to be tough for either Cooper or Johnson to crack the Hawks’ rotation at any point this season, but the signs of progression are there.