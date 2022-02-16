Hawks get hot from three, cruise past Magic 130-109

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break. Atlanta picked up a sorely needed win in what was a stand-out long-range shooting performance for the club. The Hawks made 18 of their 30 three-pointers in the 130-109 win over Orlando.

The win puts Atlanta at 28-30 entering the break, sitting as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 22 points and six assists in the win as he heads into what should be a busy All-Star weekend in Cleveland for the star guard.

Kevin Huerter had 15 points and three rebounds, while Bogdan Bogdanovic posted 23 points and six assists off the bench in the win. Onyeka Okongwu had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench as well.

The Hawks were on fire out of the gates, posting 72 points and 13 made threes in the first half vs. the Magic. Young was 4-of-4 from deep in the first two quarters, while Bogdanovic was 4-of-5.

The Hawks led Orlando 72-53 at the half, and remained in control of the game into the third quarter. After a couple more triples, the Magic found themselves down 86-63 and needing a timeout with 7:29 left in the third quarter. Atlanta made 15 of their first 23 three-point attempts in the game.

The onslaught continued for Atlanta, as they continued to score at will into the fourth. The Hawks scored 32+ points for the third consecutive quarter in the third, leading 104-82 heading to the final frame.

Orlando did not make any ground up early in the fourth, as the Hawks led 120-88 with under eight minutes to go. Atlanta would hold on to the lead from there, winning their second straight game heading into the break.

The Hawks will now be off until next Thursday, when they will kick off the second half on the road vs. the Chicago Bulls.

