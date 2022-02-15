Hawks defeat Cavaliers 124-116 behind Trae Young’s offensive explosion

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams are coming off of losses, but it was the Hawks who were able to pick up the win tonight, winning 124-116.

Trae Young was his regular self in the first quarter, scoring 12 points and shooting 5-of-7 from the field.

The Hawks had active hands on defense in the first quarter recording four steals, including one from Bogdan Bogdanovic that led to a breakaway dunk. The Hawks trailed 36-34 heading into the second quarter.

The second unit came into the game and built on the Hawks good defense in the first, and got into a groove offensively as well.

It was a back and forth contest through the second quarter, until Young came back into the game and took over. His third three of the night put him fourth on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list at 648.

Young finished the half with 23 points and seven assists, and Danilo Gallinari was the second highest scorer on the team with 15 points. The Hawks went into halftime with a 66-61 lead.

The Cavaliers came out in the second half and erased the Hawks lead. It was definitely a game of runs, but it was the Hawks that came out on top on the third quarter. Gallinari hit timely shots for the Hawks in the quarter, and also reached a season high in points with 21.

The Hawks kept the lead throughout the fourth quarter, as the bench continued to keep things afloat.

Everytime it looked like the Cavs would creep up, the Hawks would hit a big shot to increase their lead. Bogdanovnic came up with another and called his own number down the other side of the court.

The Hawks were able to hold on to the end, picking up a convincing win against the Cavs. Young finsihed with 41 points and nine assists, and Gallinari finished with 25 points.

The Hawks will be in Orlando tomorrow to take on the Magic.

