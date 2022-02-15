Preview: Hawks host Cavaliers, look to snap out of cold spell

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, looking badly for a win after dropping five of their last seven. Cleveland is 7-3 in their last ten games, and sits as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into play, just two games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 1 seed.

The Hawks have had an up and down season and still find themselves fighting for a play-in spot as we near the All-Star break, tied for the No. 10 seed entering play on Tuesday. Atlanta has lost four of their last five games, with the lone win being over the extremely short-handed Indiana Pacers the night of the trade deadline, when they had several guys ineligible to play or traded.

Each game becomes bigger and bigger for the Hawks, who are running out of time if they have plans on making a run into the top-6 of the East standings in order to avoid a play-in scenario. This will be a tough game, as the Cavaliers have the seventh best net rating in the NBA, a number that is powered by their third-ranked defense. Atlanta remains third in offensive rating, but 27th on the defensive end.

Injuries

John Collins (right foot sprain) is out for this one, and will miss the next two games heading into the All-Star break. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Delon Wright (groin) are questionable for Atlanta.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton are out for the Cavaliers.

Odds

The Hawks are 1-point favorites over the Cavaliers as of early Tuesday afternoon, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Feb. Feb. 15, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game