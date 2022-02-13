Hawks unable to hold off second half ambush by Celtics, fall 105-95

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, looking to get things going back in the right direction after a rough stretch of late. The Celtics entered play winners of their last seven games. The Hawks were unable to snap Boston’s hot streak, falling by a score of 105-95 despite leading by double-digits for much of the first half.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 assists, with Bogdan Bogdanovic adding 26 points and six rebounds in the loss.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in scoring in the win with 38 points to go with 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Young accounted for eight of the Hawks’ first 11 points, tallying five points and one assist in the early going.

Young scored 11 points in the opening seven minutes of play. The Hawks led the Celtics 28-17 heading into the second quarter.

Bogdanovic got rolling in the second quarter, posting 12 points in the first half. Young had 18 points and six assists as the Hawks carried a 55-45 lead into the break. Atlanta made 9-of-22 threes in the first half, while Boston was 4-for-20 from beyond the arc. Tatum led the Celtics with 13 first-half points. The Hawks also won the rebounding battle in the first half, 32-24.

Boston started the third quarter on a 12-2 run, tying the score at 57 less than three minutes into the second half. The Celtics extended their run to 33-16, taking a 78-71 lead over Atlanta with 2:31 remaining in the third. Tatum had 12 of those points for Boston, helping take over the game.

The Celtics won the third 42-23 overall, going 5-for-7 from three and shooting 72% from the floor in the quarter. The Hawks trailed 87-78 heading into the fourth quarter. Bogdanovic was the lone bright spot for Atlanta, as he scored eight more points in the third period, giving him 20 heading to the final frame.

Bogdanovic stayed hot early in the fourth, helping keep the Hawks within reach with six more points in the opening moments of the final period.

After holding the Celtics to just two points in the first 4:14 of the fourth quarter, Atlanta trailed 89-84 with 7:46 to go. Tatum stayed hot however, going on a personal 5-0 run to extend Boston’s lead back to 10 with 6:31 to go.

The Hawks closed the cap slightly over the next few minutes, and trailed 97-91 with 3:40 to go. Boston would respond however, extending their lead back to double-digits inside of the 2:00 mark. The Celtics would hold on from there, extending their winning streak to eight games with the win. Boston outscored Atlanta 60-40 in the second half.

The Hawks will return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

