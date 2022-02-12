John Collins expected to miss next three games after MRI reveals foot strain

The Atlanta Hawks have lost four of their last six games, and they received some uninspiring news on Saturday evening. The team announced that forward John Collins has suffered a right foot strain after undergoing an MRI on Saturday, and that he’s expected to miss the next three games heading into the All-Star break.

Collins is averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds this season, shooting 53.7% from the floor. The fifth-year forward will receive treatment through the All-Star break in hopes of returning to the court as soon as possible. Collins scored just four points in 21 minutes in Friday’s blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and it remains to be seen who will move into the starting lineup in place of the standout forward. Danilo Gallinari may be the obvious choice, but Bogdan Bogdanovic may also be appealing in Sunday’s matchup vs. the wing heavy Celtics. Atlanta had their full roster for a short time, but they will now play their last three games heading into the break without one of their better options. The Hawks will be forced to use their depth as they have all season, with guys like Kevin Knox and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot potentially picking up a few minutes in Collins’ absence.

