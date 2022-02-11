Hawks unable to mount comeback in ugly 136-121 loss to Spurs

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night as they look to pick up some momentum as the All-Star break nears. The Hawks were unable to pick up the much needed win in this one, losing to the Spurs by a score of 136-121.

Trae Young had 18 points and 11 assists for the Hawks in the loss, while Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks in scoring with 23 points off the bench. Danilo Gallinari had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Atlanta fell into a 10-3 hole to start the game, and trailed the Spurs 18-9 nearly five minutes into play.

The Hawks allowed 43 points to San Antonio Spurs, which was as a season-high for a points in a quarter for the Spurs. Atlanta trailed 43-29 entering the second.

Atlanta trailed 73-56 at the half, with Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari each scored 11 points in the first half.

Trae Young had six points and six assists at the break, Young was -26 with three turnovers in the first half.

Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 10 assists in the first half for the Spurs. San Antonio shot 57% from the floor and 70% (12-for-17) in the opening two quarters on their way to the large lead.

The Spurs started the second half on a 9-2 run, extending their lead to 24 points early in the second half. Atlanta pushed back into the contest with an 11-0 run late in the third quarter, pulling back within 12 points of the lead.

The Hawks trailed 103-87 heading to the fourth quarter, giving themselves a fighting chance at a comeback with the late run in the third.

Atlanta was unable to make up much ground early in the fourth, as they trailed 121-104 with 5:17 to go. At that point it was announced that John Collins (right heel pain) would not return to the contest. Collins finished with four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

The Hawks failed to mount a comeback in the waning moments, falling by a score of 136-121. The three-point ball was the story in this one, as San Antonio shot over 50% from three in the victory. Atlanta made just three of their first 17 threes and struggled to get stops once their shooting percentages finally stabilized.

Murray led the way with a huge game for San Antonio in the win, posting 32 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and four steals in what was a huge performance. Keldon Johnson added 26 points to go with five rebounds and five assists, with Devin Vassell adding 20 points.

The Hawks will hit the road to take on the streaking Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon.

