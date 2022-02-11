 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ATL and 29: Trade deadline madness

By Zach Hood
2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Chouinard at Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops try to make sense of the avalanche of deals - big and small - that took place around the NBA’s trade deadline. They also examine the post-deadline landscape for any moves that the Atlanta Hawks might make on the margins.

