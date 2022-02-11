Preview: Hawks host Spurs in Friday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening. The Hawks stood pat on Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, while San Antonio was quite active.

The Spurs sent out Thaddeus Young and a second-round pick for Goran Dragic and a first-rounder. Dragic is expected to seek a buyout before signing elsewhere. In a bit of a bigger move, San Antonio sent out Derrick White to the Boston Celtics for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford and a first-round pick. The Spurs also picked up Tomas Satoransky in a multi-team trade on Wednesday.

These moves may leave the Spurs a bit short-handed as players try to make their ways to their new teams. White and Young were key contributors for the Spurs and regardless of if Richardson and Langford make it to Atlanta in time to play, San Antonio got worse on Thursday while stocking some assets for the future.

The Hawks enter play on Friday as winners of nine of their last 12 games, while the Spurs are just 3-7 over their last ten. San Antonio is in full rebuild mode as they continue to try to restore their roster.

Atlanta remains second in the NBA in offensive rating, but has a mediocre net rating due to their defensive struggles. The Spurs are actually 17th in the NBA with a -0.1 net rating, despite having a 20-35 record on the season.

Injuries

Lou Williams (left hamstring tension) is questionable for Friday’s game for the Hawks.

For the Spurs, Dragic and Satoransky (not with team) are out, while Tre Jones is questionable.

Odds

The Hawks are eight-point favorites vs. San Antonio as of early Friday morning, for those that may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Feb. 11, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game