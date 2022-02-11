Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper continue to build in Skyhawks stint

The College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, have been playing well as of late, winning three of their last four games.

Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper continue to get much-needed reps with the Skyhawks as they don’t see time on the court with the Hawks, and their play has remained steady throughout the G-League season.

In their win against the Westchester Knicks on Feb. 10, Cooper struggled with his shot, but was still able to make an impact on the court, dishing out a game-high 11 assists.

With his last assist, Sharife Cooper now has his second points/assists double-double of the season (13 pts, 10 ast). It is his first double-double since 11/19/21. — Jerome Schwich (@JeromeTheMost) February 10, 2022

On Feb. 9, Cooper finished with 24 points and six assists, including this layup that sealed the game against the Captial City Go-Go.

Too easy pic.twitter.com/ndMFvcMqEa — College Park Skyhawks (@CPSkyhawks) February 9, 2022

Johnson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in the game, but it was defense that stood out the most, as he finished with two blocks and two steals.

In their loss against the Motor City Cruise on Feb. 4, Johnson had an all-around good game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

JJ Slam pic.twitter.com/H2ogottiay — College Park Skyhawks (@CPSkyhawks) February 5, 2022

Cooper only played 14 minutes in the game, as he got into foul trouble early.

Both Johnson and Cooper have been solid contributors during their time with the Skyhawks this season, and things should continue to get better for them as the season progresses.

Stay tuned.