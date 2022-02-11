 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper continue to build in Skyhawks stint

By mbrown192
G League Ignite v College Park Skyhawks Photo by Chamberlain Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, have been playing well as of late, winning three of their last four games.

Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper continue to get much-needed reps with the Skyhawks as they don’t see time on the court with the Hawks, and their play has remained steady throughout the G-League season.

In their win against the Westchester Knicks on Feb. 10, Cooper struggled with his shot, but was still able to make an impact on the court, dishing out a game-high 11 assists.

On Feb. 9, Cooper finished with 24 points and six assists, including this layup that sealed the game against the Captial City Go-Go.

Johnson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in the game, but it was defense that stood out the most, as he finished with two blocks and two steals.

In their loss against the Motor City Cruise on Feb. 4, Johnson had an all-around good game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

Cooper only played 14 minutes in the game, as he got into foul trouble early.

Both Johnson and Cooper have been solid contributors during their time with the Skyhawks this season, and things should continue to get better for them as the season progresses.

