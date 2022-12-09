Preview: Banged up Hawks look to rebound vs. Nets

The Atlanta Hawks will be undermanned again on Friday night as their roadtrip concludes with a matchup vs. the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks will be looking to avoid a three-game losing streaking after dropping games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks earlier this week.

The Hawks will be down at least two starters in this matchup following Dejounte Murray’s injury on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden. Atlanta did not look good without their starting two guard, losing to the Knicks in ugly fashion. Much pressure will be on Trae Young to pick up the slack with the Hawks being short-handed in the backcourt and in terms of scoring overall.

The Nets meanwhile have began to find their footing a bit of late, winning seven of their last ten games overall. Brooklyn also appears to be very healthy coming into Friday’s matchup, which is something the Hawks obviously won’t be able to say for at least a couple more weeks. The Nets have a +3.8 net rating over their past ten games, which is ninth best in the NBA over that span. Atlanta, who is 4-6 in their last ten, has a -3.0 net rating over the same span.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without Murray and John Collins due to ankle sprains, while De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor) is questionable to return to action on Friday. Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) is also questionable to return to the lineup for Atlanta.

Brooklyn lists only Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) as out on Friday. No other members of their team are on the injury report at all, which appears to indicate Ben Simmons will make his return to the lineup.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Dec. 9, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Barclays Center

TV: BSSE, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, NBA League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game