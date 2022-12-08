Dejounte Murray out “approximately 2 weeks” with left ankle sprain

The Atlanta Hawks released an injury update on guard Dejounte Murray on Thursday afternoon. The club revealed that Murray will be out “approximately two weeks” after exiting Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks early with a left ankle sprain. It is the same injury and timeline that was placed on Hawks’ forward John Collins, who remains sidelined.

This timeline backups a report from Shams Charania earlier in the day that stated the guard would miss two weeks with the injury. Murray is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in 25 games played so far this season. In addition to his offense, his defense will obviously be tremendously missed as he is far and away Atlanta’s best perimeter defender. More will be asked of Trae Young in the immediate future as Atlanta is down at least two starters heading into Friday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanovic seem like the most obvious options to eat up minutes at shooting guard. The return of De’Andre Hunter, who is questionable for Friday’s game in Brooklyn, will be a big help, but the Hawks could still be in a bit of trouble without their best perimeter defender. All things considered, the timeline could have been worse and major injury appears to have been avoided, if you want to look at the glass half full.

Atlanta will look to go into battle mode as they try to survive for a couple weeks while guys heal up, though the schedule does lighten up some in the near future.

