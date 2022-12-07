Preview: Hawks, Knicks set for showdown at MSG

The Atlanta Hawks are back on the road on Wednesday evening, when they will take on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The Hawks will be looking to bounce back from a Monday night loss in State Farm Arena to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Trae Young playing in The Garden has been an event ever since the Hawks’ playoff series vs. the Knicks during the 2021 playoffs. With the recent locker room turmoil, Young could use a big performance in this spot to get things back rolling in the right direction. The star guard shot just 6-of-19 from the floor in the loss to OKC on Monday after the infamous dispute and subsequent absence from the Hawks’ win over the Denver Nuggets last Friday.

Despite a bit of turbulence, the Hawks are still 13-11 and in decent position in the Eastern Conference if they can get on the same page as a team. The East is still very, very tight, however. Atlanta comes into play on Wednesday as the No. 4 seed, while the Knicks, just two games behind the Hawks in the standings, are No. 9.

Last month, Atlanta overcame a 23-point deficit to come back and beat New York in Madison Square Garden behind 36 points from Dejounte Murray. Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin will bring a new look to the lineup this time around for the Hawks, who are still missing both starting forwards due to injury.

Injury Report

The Hawks will be without John Collins (left ankle sprain), De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor) and Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) on Wednesday in New York.

New York lists Ryan Arcidiacono (left ankle sprain) as out.

Game Info

Date & time: Dec. 7, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Madison Square Garden

TV: ESPN, BSSE

Radio: 92.9 The Game