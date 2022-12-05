Hawks falter in second half, lose 121-114 to Thunder

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday evening, looking for a third straight win. Things did not come together for that to happen unfortunately, as the Thunder were the better team in the second half on the way to a 121-114 win over the Hawks.

Before the game, there was a bit of a scary moment for all of those who enjoy Hawks basketball and basketball as a whole. Hawks play-by-play commentator Bob Rathbun had a medical event while on air in the pregame, and appears to be feeling better after losing consciousness and suffering from what is being described as dehydration.

Bally Sports Southeast's statement on Hawks Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun. pic.twitter.com/0llNTuyThz — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 6, 2022

From everyone at Peachtree Hoops, we wish Bob the best and a speedy recovery. He’s the absolute best, and hopefully he’s back to normal very soon.

The Hawks and Thunder played a relatively tight first half, with Atlanta leading 59-54 at the half. Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with 17 points, was active and looking good in this one, which was one of the lone bright spots for the hosts on Monday.

Bogi to DJ to Bogi to DJ for 3 pic.twitter.com/DlYu2zt0KN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2022

Atlanta, who comes into this game in the midst of a bit of a locker room turmoil, fell flat in the second half as the Thunder came from behind to grab the win. The Hawks committed 18 turnovers in the loss, as they appeared to lack chemistry on the offensive end in the second half. Oklahoma City outscored Atlanta 37-26 in the fourth quarter, roaring from behind to a relatively comfortable win in the final moments.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points in the win as he continues his torrid start to the season. Dejounte Murray scored 24 points to lead all Hawks in the losing effort. Clint Capela had 14 points and 16 rebounds to go with two blocked shots.

Trae Young, who seems to be near the center of the latest locker room drama, shot just 6-of-19 from the floor and scored 23 points in the loss. The Hawks will be back in action Wednesday on the road vs. the New York Knicks.

